News / World News / Paws on ink pad and then… Iranian real estate agent sells house to dog

Paws on ink pad and then… Iranian real estate agent sells house to dog

ByMallika Soni
Aug 21, 2023 08:13 PM IST

The woman said that the couple had no “heirs and that they wanted to sell the apartment to the dog”.

Iranian police arrested the head of a real estate agency after a viral video showed his firm selling an apartment to a dog. In the video, which was shared widely on social media, an Iranian couple signed a contract transferring their apartment to their dog. The dog, named "Chester", placed its paws on an ink pad with the help of a woman and stamped the contract.

The dog, named "Chester", placed its paws on an ink pad with the help of a woman.(Representational)
The dog, named "Chester", placed its paws on an ink pad with the help of a woman.(Representational)

The woman said that the couple had no “heirs and that they wanted to sell the apartment to the dog”. There is no law banning dog ownership in Iran but earlier clerics have advised against keeping them as pets.

Read more: Ukraine's Zelensky slammed for ‘ridiculous’ NATO joke: ‘We are ready to…’

ISNA news agency reported that the "police launched an investigation" following the video. "The police arrested the head of the real estate agency and shuttered the firm on Saturday," judiciary's Mizan Online website said quoting deputy prosecutor general Reza Tabar.

The sale seeks to "normalise the violation of the society's moral values", and has “no legal basis”, Reza Tabar said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out