Paws on ink pad and then… Iranian real estate agent sells house to dog

Iranian police arrested the head of a real estate agency after a viral video showed his firm selling an apartment to a dog. In the video, which was shared widely on social media, an Iranian couple signed a contract transferring their apartment to their dog. The dog, named "Chester", placed its paws on an ink pad with the help of a woman and stamped the contract. The dog, named "Chester", placed its paws on an ink pad with the help of a woman.(Representational)

The woman said that the couple had no “heirs and that they wanted to sell the apartment to the dog”. There is no law banning dog ownership in Iran but earlier clerics have advised against keeping them as pets.

ISNA news agency reported that the "police launched an investigation" following the video. "The police arrested the head of the real estate agency and shuttered the firm on Saturday," judiciary's Mizan Online website said quoting deputy prosecutor general Reza Tabar.

The sale seeks to "normalise the violation of the society's moral values", and has “no legal basis”, Reza Tabar said.

