Peaceful vote, first male PM since 1991: How Bangladeshi media covered elections, Tarique Rahman-led BNP's victory
Media outlets across Bangladesh covered the BNP's strong lead in the elections; however, the peaceful nature of the polls garnered more coverage.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by once-exiled Tarique Rahman secured a landslide victory as Dhaka went to the polls for the first time since a student uprising toppled the Sheikh Hasina government. As per Dhaka-based news outlet The Daily Star, BNP and its allies secured a two-thirds majority.
With this sweeping victory, the BNP marks its return to government after 20 years. The last time it was in power was under Khaleda Zia, Tarique's mother who died recently. The BNP thus returns to office with Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, likely to be the next prime minister of Bangladesh.
Media outlets and newspapers across Bangladesh covered BNP's strong lead in the elections. However, the peaceful nature of the polls garnered more coverage.
Here's a look at how Bangladeshi media covered the elections:
The Daily Star
The front page of leading English daily in Bangladesh stated on Friday morning that BNP was headed for the “big win”. The vote count had started on February 12 and continued into the next da. With the counting of votes in its final stages by Friday afternoon, the Daily Star website also covered BNP's historic return after 20 years and the conduct of a peaceful elections.
Despite a crude-bomb blast in Gopalganj and allegations of rigging, Bangladesh dailies have seen the 13th national elections in a positive way.
Bangladesh Post
The front page of Friday's Bangladesh Post stated that the elections were held in a "festive mood" across the country.
Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka Tribune's front page on Friday morning said the BNP secured an absolute majority in the national elections. Other stories across the publication covered the drop in poll violence.
Prothom Alo
Dhaka's leading Bangla newspaper, Prothom Alo, led with BNP's victory. The front page, which was published as counting continued across stations, called the election in favour of Tarique Rahman and the BNP.
Other stories also reflected the "peaceful" and "unhindered" nature of the voting.
The Daily Observer
This Dhaka daily also called the election in favour of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, highlighting that Tarique Rahman will be the first male prime minister of the country since 1991.
As per the latest count available around 4pm, BNP and its allies secured a total of 213 seats so far in a House of 300. Islamist group Jamaat-e-Islami and allies are the second largest group with 77 seats.
