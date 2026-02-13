Peaceful vote, first male PM since 1991: How Bangladeshi media covered elections, Tarique Rahman-led BNP's victory

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by once-exiled Tarique Rahman secured a landslide victory as Dhaka went to the polls for the first time since a student uprising toppled the Sheikh Hasina government. As per Dhaka-based news outlet The Daily Star, BNP and its allies secured a two-thirds majority. The front pages of almost all Bangladesh-based newspapers celebrated the BNP win, but more importantly, a peaceful election (Sourced)

Also Read | 'India will...': PM Modi's message for Tarique Rahman after BNP's massive poll win in Bangladesh

With this sweeping victory, the BNP marks its return to government after 20 years. The last time it was in power was under Khaleda Zia, Tarique's mother who died recently. The BNP thus returns to office with Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, likely to be the next prime minister of Bangladesh.

Media outlets and newspapers across Bangladesh covered BNP's strong lead in the elections. However, the peaceful nature of the polls garnered more coverage.

Here's a look at how Bangladeshi media covered the elections:

The Daily Star The front page of leading English daily in Bangladesh stated on Friday morning that BNP was headed for the “big win”. The vote count had started on February 12 and continued into the next da. With the counting of votes in its final stages by Friday afternoon, the Daily Star website also covered BNP's historic return after 20 years and the conduct of a peaceful elections.

Despite a crude-bomb blast in Gopalganj and allegations of rigging, Bangladesh dailies have seen the 13th national elections in a positive way.