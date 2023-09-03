Pennsylvania: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante sighted near Chester County prison

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped the Chester County prison on Thursday morning, September 1, 2023. Danelo was spotted in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles away from the jail at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, informed the Chester County District Attorney's Office. “Look in your basements, look around your areas, check your cars. Make sure that things are locked,” said Ryan.

"At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, he was seen on a residential surveillance camera at the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles from where the prison is located," stated the office.

The surveillance video where Danelo can be seen was released by the office. In the video, filmed on a Eufy surveillance camera, a strange man can be seen walking through the yard near a wooded area.

Additionally, a burglary attempt was reported to the police on Friday night in the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane. A homeowner there encountered a man matching Danelo's description, said District Attorney Deb Ryan at the news conference.

As the search for the escaped murderer continues for the third day, residents near the prison have been asked to lock their doors and stay inside due to the heavy police presence in the area.

Danelo's description, given by the DA office, states he is wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, white sneakers and pants. He has long, black curly hair and is wearing a backpack.

Additionally, he is fluent in Portuguese, and Spanish and speaks some English.

In a news conference held on Saturday, officials said that they believe Danelo has not escaped more than 1 to 2 miles from the prison, and are closing in on him.

However, they are worried that he may try to break into a home, especially if the owners are away for the Labor Day weekend.

Chopper 3 flew over the search area on Saturday, where a large group of law enforcement officers were seen patrolling the area, clad in military uniforms.

Danelo was convicted on August 16, 2023, on first-degree murder charges for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao 38 times in April 2021, leading to her death. He carried out the murder in front of her two children, who were four and seven at the time.