Pentagon's picture of Iran war a 'rosy one'? JD Vance concerned Trump not getting full brief: Report

As the war between the United States and Iran escalates, a report has surfaced, claiming that Vice President JD Vance is worried that President Donald Trump may not be getting the full picture of the conflict from the Pentagon.

Advisors to the vice president have also stated that Vance continues to raise these issues in a way that does not cause a rift in the Trump administration.(Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per a report by The Atlantic, the vice president's main concern as the conflict continues is that the US may run out of its weapons, especially its missile stockpiles.

People familiar with the matter also told reporters that Vance has questioned the accuracy of the Pentagon's information about the war.

Vance's concerns also come after a NBC News report stated that Trump is being shown two-minute Instagram reels as part of his briefings on the Iran war, which portray the US 'wins' and a relatively 'rosy picture.'

Citing officials close to the US president, NBC added that a certain amount of concern remains that Trump is not receiving the "full scope of information."

Vance sceptical of Pete Hegseth, Caine?

As per the Atlantic, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and General Dan Caine, who is the Joint Chiefs of Staff chair, have publicly stated that Washington continues to have a "robust ammunition stockpile."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite these statements in almost all Pentagon briefings, the vice president continues to doubt the availability of missile systems. Expressing these concerns "as his own", rather than blaming Hegseth or Caine, Vance stated that Washington would require these same stockpiles to defend Taiwan, South Korea and Europe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite these statements in almost all Pentagon briefings, the vice president continues to doubt the availability of missile systems. Expressing these concerns "as his own", rather than blaming Hegseth or Caine, Vance stated that Washington would require these same stockpiles to defend Taiwan, South Korea and Europe. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Advisors to the vice president have also stated that Vance continues to raise these issues in a way that does not cause a rift in the Trump administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advisors to the vice president have also stated that Vance continues to raise these issues in a way that does not cause a rift in the Trump administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, Vance's concerns have been flagged in a hostile manner, with White House officials telling The Atlantic that such questions are common from the president's national-security team. Pentagon's picture of Iran 'incomplete' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, Vance's concerns have been flagged in a hostile manner, with White House officials telling The Atlantic that such questions are common from the president's national-security team. Pentagon's picture of Iran 'incomplete' {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials have also stated that the Pentagon briefings, which take place at 8am, come at a time when Trump is known to watch Fox News, further raising questions about Hegseth's claims made during the war.

Despite the claim from the US that Iran's military has been "destroyed," the Islamic Republic continues to operate two-thirds of its air force, small and fast boats, as well as its missiles.

One such example was in March, when the defence secretary stated that the US military had "complete control" of Iranian skies. However, a month later, Iranian forces downed an American fighter jet, prompting a major rescue operation in Tehran.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON