Pentagon will deploy troops to assist Covid-19 vaccine drive

President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination centers around the country within a month.
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:18 PM IST
A man wearing a protective mask gives a plastic bag containing his air-sample to be tested using GeNose C19 (GeNose), a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) detection tool, at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)

The Pentagon will deploy troops to assist getting Americans vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said Friday.

Coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It means about 1,000 active duty military personnel will deploy to help state vaccination centers.

President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination centers around the country within a month. Two are opening in California, and Slavitt said military personnel will arrive at those centers in a little over a week.

The Pentagon has scheduled a news briefing later Friday to provide more information about the military role.

Slavitt said support from the military will play a critical role in supporting vaccination sites, helping administer thousands of shots a day.

Currently about 6.9 million Americans have received the full two-dose regimen required to get maximum protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. That translates to about 2% of the U.S. population.

To reach widespread or “herd” immunity — about 70% to 85% of Americans must be vaccinated. The U.S. is in a race with the virus, which is also spawning mutations that may prove resistant to vaccines.

