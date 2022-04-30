Pentagon spokesman breaks down as he talks of Putin's 'depravity'| Video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin's offensive in Russia has sparked strong reactions from world leaders. 
(FILES) An emotional Pentagon spokesman lashed out April 29, 2022 at Russian President Vladimir Putin's "depravity" in Ukraine. (AFP)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:18 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Horrific images of destruction have emerged from Ukraine ever since Russia launched its offensive on February 24 - it was described as a "special military operation' by Vladimir Putin to "denazify" the country. Two months later, with the NATO and the European Union urging repeatedly for an end to the war, the ceasefire talks are yet to make a headway. The United States, which leads the defence alliance of NATO, is closer to clearing a $33 billion aide as Joe Biden urged the Congress for "critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance" against "Putin's aggression".

Days after a key visit by top US diplomats - defence secretary of state Lloyd Austin and secretary of state Antony Blinken - Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had an emotional moment on Friday at a press briefing while talking about the Ukraine war that has forced millions out of their homes.

When asked a question about Putin, he said: "I am not a psychologist... I am not going to go into the psychology of Vladimir Putin. It's hard to look at what he is doing in Ukraine... what his forces are doing in Ukraine."

As he continued talking, Kirby was seen breaking down while he added: "It's difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious mature leader would do that. I can't talk to his psychology, but I think we can all speak to his depravity."

The video of the press briefing was shared widely on social media.

Putin’s war on Ukraine has triggered very strong reactions from world leaders. Last month, Biden called him a “butcher”, stressing: For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Later, the White House clarified that he did not mean a regime change.

On Friday, UN chief Antonio Gutteres, during his visit to Kyiv, tweeted: “I was moved by the resilience and bravery of the people of Ukraine. My message to them is simple: We will not give up. The @UN will redouble its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering. In this war, as in all wars, the civilians always pay the highest price.”

The Ukraine war started on February 24 weeks after Moscow amassed its troops and tanks along the border.

