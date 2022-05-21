Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pentagon’s spokesperson John Kirby is moving to a White House position
world news

Pentagon’s spokesperson John Kirby is moving to a White House position

The decision to shift Kirby to the White House comes after the departure last week of Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was replaced by her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre.
Kirby’s title, according to the statement, will be National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.(AP)
Published on May 21, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will move to the White House to take a senior communications role with a foreign policy focus.

The decision to shift Kirby to the White House comes after the departure last week of Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was replaced by her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre. Unlike Psaki - who served as the State Department spokeswoman in President Barack Obama’s administration - Jean-Pierre doesn’t have a foreign policy background as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate headlines and press briefings.

“John understands the complexities of U.S. foreign and defense policy, and he will ably represent the administration on important national security issues,” President Joe Biden said in a White House statement released Friday night.

Kirby’s title, according to the statement, will be National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.  

The retired Navy rear admiral has seen his profile rise since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, giving almost-daily briefings at the Pentagon, and during last year’s tumultuous US withdrawal from Afghanistan. In the Obama administration, he served as Pentagon and State Department spokesman, and has also been a foreign policy analyst for CNN. 

Kirby’s successor behind the podium at the Pentagon hasn’t been determined, according to a Defense Department official. But his deputy J. Todd Breasseale -- a former spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. -- is one likely candidate and is expected to take over the role at least temporarily.

RELATED STORIES

Kirby’s move comes shortly after the departure of Emily Horne, the top spokeswoman for the National Security Council. Horne left her position on March 25 and was replaced by Adrienne Watson, the former communications director for the Democratic National Committee.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP