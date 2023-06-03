‘Perfect pathogen storm’ coming? Flesh-eating bacteria in seaweed on Florida beaches

Clusters of brown Sargassum seaweed reported to be infested by flesh-eating bacteria were found awash in Florida. A new study revealed that this 5,000-mile wide thicket of seaweed- the “Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt”- could become overrun with species of Vibrio bacteria. This could create a “perfect pathogen storm”, according to the study by the Florida Atlantic University. The bacteria can cling to the surface of plastic waste.(Unsplash)

The bacteria can cling to the surface of plastic waste which gets entwined in the large mass of seaweed and poses significant health risks, it added.

What is Vibrio bacteria?

People can get infected by Vibrio by eating raw or uncooked seafood. Contact with an open wound could cause necrotizing fasciitis- the “flesh-eating” bacteria infection- leading to amputation or death, Center for Disease Control noted.

What have experts said?

Dr Tracy Mincer, the corresponding lead author of the study said, “We really want to make the public aware of these associated risks. In particular, caution should be exercised regarding the harvest and processing of Sargassum biomass until the risks are explored more thoroughly.”

Dr Mincer, assistant professor of biology at the university’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College said, “Another interesting thing we discovered is a set of genes called ‘zot’ genes, which causes leaky gut syndrome. For instance, if a fish eats a piece of plastic and gets infected by this Vibrio, which then results in a leaky gut and diarrhea, it’s going to release waste nutrients such nitrogen and phosphate that could stimulate Sargassum growth and other surrounding organisms.”

Have there been cases of Vibrio infections before?

According to Florida’s health department, cases of Vibrio infections have more than doubled from 2021 to 2022.

