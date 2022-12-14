Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on
Published on Dec 14, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Protests In Peru: The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency.
Reuters |
Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.
Read more: Congo's worst floods kills over 120, government buildings inundated: Updates
The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency in order to guarantee free transit, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.