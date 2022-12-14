Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on

Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on

world news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 10:34 AM IST

Protests In Peru: The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency.

Protests In Peru: Tear gas is returned to police trying to break up supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo at plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru.(AP)
Reuters |

Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.

Read more: Congo's worst floods kills over 120, government buildings inundated: Updates

The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency in order to guarantee free transit, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP