Going through a difficult phase, says ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf's family

Pervez Musharraf health update: While appealing for prayers for ease in his daily living, the family said Musharraf's recovery was not possible. They added he was not on ventilation support.
File photo of Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf.(Reuters)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The family of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Friday said the military ruler was not on ventilation supp and that his recovery was not possible amid rumours over his declining health.

In a message shared on Musharraf's official Twitter handle, the family said he had been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis) and was going through a difficult state where recovery was not possible. Appealing for prayers for ease in his daily living, the family said his organs were also malfunctioning.

“Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Musharraf was the first former military ruler to have been tried and convicted for treason. In 2020, he had been sentenced to death for high treason by a special court.

Musharraf had left Pakistan soon after he had stepped down as President in 2008.

HT News Desk

