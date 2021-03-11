Home / World News / Pfizer jab 97% effective against symptomatic Covid: Study
An earlier real world study had showed effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease at 94 percent and asymptomatic illness at 92 percent.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Using data from January 17 to March 6 from Israel's national vaccination campaign, Pfizer-Biontech found that prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 percent.(REUTERS)

Pfizer-Biontech's coronavirus vaccine offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 percent, according to real world evidence published Thursday by pharma companies.

Using data from January 17 to March 6 from Israel's national vaccination campaign, Pfizer-Biontech found that prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 percent.

