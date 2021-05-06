Home / World News / Pfizer-BioNTech can supply 3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses this year
world news

Pfizer-BioNTech can supply 3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses this year

The increase is the latest in a series of production target boosts and comes amid increased demand for messenger RNA Covid vaccines around the world.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE had said in March they could make 2.5 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine this year.(Reuters)

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have capacity to make as many as 3 billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine this year, more than double the amount the partners had predicted less than six months ago.

The partners will further increase their capacity for 2022 to more than 3 billion doses, BioNTech said in an e-mailed statement.

The increase is the latest in a series of production target boosts and comes amid increased demand for messenger RNA Covid vaccines around the world. The partners had said in March they could make 2.5 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine this year.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have capacity to make as many as 3 billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine this year, more than double the amount the partners had predicted less than six months ago.

The partners will further increase their capacity for 2022 to more than 3 billion doses, BioNTech said in an e-mailed statement.

The increase is the latest in a series of production target boosts and comes amid increased demand for messenger RNA Covid vaccines around the world. The partners had said in March they could make 2.5 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pfizer-biontech covid vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP