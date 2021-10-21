Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid vaccine booster dose 95.6% effective
world news

Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid vaccine booster dose 95.6% effective

More than 10,000 individuals who had completed the primary two-dose series of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine participated in the booster dose trial.
Pfizer-BioNTech announced the results from a Phase 3 randomised, controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 30-µg booster dose.(Reuters)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has shown 95.6% efficacy compared to those who did not receive a booster, according to the vaccine makers. Pfizer-BioNTech announced the results on Thursday from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 30-µg booster dose, the same dosage strength as those in the primary series, of the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine. 

“These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

More than 10,000 individuals who had completed the primary two-dose series of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine participated in the booster dose trial. Half of the trial participants received a 30-µg booster dose while the other half received a placebo. The researchers identified five Covid-19 cases in the booster dose group while 109 cases in the placebo group.

Citing multiple subgroup analyses, the study suggests that booster dose efficacy was consistent irrespective of age, sex, race, ethnicity, or comorbid conditions.

The US and German partners are the first to publish efficacy results from any randomized, controlled Covid-19 vaccine booster trial.

RELATED STORIES

“In addition to our efforts to increase global access and uptake among the unvaccinated, we believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic,” Bourla added.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid vaccines are at the centre of the immunisation programme in the United States to fight the pandemic.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already authorised the third dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for emergency use among individuals 65 years of age and older, all adults at high risk of severe Covid-19, and those with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the virus.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pfizer-biontech covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK police charge Ali Harbi Ali, 25 years old, for murder of MP David Amess

China drops Caixin Media from list of official publications; WeChat, Weibo added

Thief snatches journalist's phone, unknowingly broadcasts his face to thousands

South Korea launches own space rocket for first time: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP