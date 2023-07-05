Philadelphia gunman who shot 5 men dead identified as gun-obsessed BLM supporter Kimbrady Carriker

The alleged gunman who shot dead five men and injured two children in Philadelphia has been identified as a Black Lives Matter supporter Kimbrady Carriker, 40. He was arrested after the massacre in the city’s Kingsessing neighbourhood Monday night, June 4, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The alleged gunman who shot dead five men and injured two children in Philadelphia has been identified as a Black Lives Matter supporter Kimbrady Carriker (Kimbrady Carriker/Facebook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have yet to publicly disclose his identity. However, sources revealed the name of the suspect to Action News. Kimbrady reportedly lives in the 5600 block of Belmar Terrace, and his home is only a few blocks away from the shooting scene. While Kimbrady has yet to be charged, District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference that he expects the suspect to be charged with multiple counts of murder.

At the time of the shooting, people began calling 911. According to police, at least 50 shots were fired at the scene. Several vehicles were hit by bullets.

Kimbrady was wearing a bulletproof vest and had multiple magazines. He was also carrying a (police) scanner, an AR-style rifle and a handgun, according to investigators. Police managed to chase him down in the rear alley of 1600 Frazier Street before nabbing him. There is no connection between the victims and the suspect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five men who were shot dead have been identified as Daujan Brown, Lashyd Merritt, Dymir Stanton, Joseph Wamah, Jr., and Ralph Moralis. Two children, two and 13, were shot and wounded. Another child, two, and a 33-year-old woman were injured by flying glass.

Kimbrady posted some photos on his Facebook account wearing a bra, a women’s top and earrings in March. He often posted about supporting Black Lives Matter, according to New York post.

Kimbrady described himself as a computer engineer. He posted pictures and memes of people with weapons like firearms. One of the photos on his profile featured a person holding a pistol, with the caption, “Wherefore art thou opposition so I may slide upon thine block and runneth down on thee.” One of his posts showed children firing off rounds from a rifle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a May 2020 post, Kimbrady shared a video on his Facebook, showing a burning Philadelphia police car. The car had the graffiti on it, including “ACAB” — an acronym for “all coppers are bas*****.” It was captioned, “I was there; where were you? #we matter.” It is unclear who filmed the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON