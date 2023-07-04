5 killed in Philadelphia mass shooting, ‘Ballistic vest’ suspect in custody

Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night and four were killed, Associated Press reported quoting the police. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said that there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

The suspect was wearing a ballistic vest, the network added. (Representational)

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN that the suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered while eight victims were taken to hospital. Several juveniles were among those injured by gunfire, Fox News reported.

This comes after two people were killed and 28 were wounded in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore. America has now endured 339 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

