Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 5 killed in Philadelphia mass shooting, ‘Ballistic vest’ suspect in custody

5 killed in Philadelphia mass shooting, ‘Ballistic vest’ suspect in custody

ByMallika Soni
Jul 04, 2023 08:37 AM IST

Philadelphia Shooting: A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said that there were “multiple gunshot victims”.

Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night and four were killed, Associated Press reported quoting the police. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said that there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Read more: ‘Most challenging’: 4th of July US travel chaos, thousands of flights cancelled

The suspect was wearing a ballistic vest, the network added. (Representational)

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN that the suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered while eight victims were taken to hospital. Several juveniles were among those injured by gunfire, Fox News reported.

The suspect was wearing a ballistic vest, the network added.

This comes after two people were killed and 28 were wounded in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore. America has now endured 339 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
philadelphia us shooting
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP