Philippines quake toll climbs to 32 as people recall violent tremors: ‘I could hardly stand, shaking was very strong’

First-hand accounts of eyewitnesses of the Philippines earthquake have emerged, with people terming the tremors as “very strong” and saying they could “hardly stand”. Visuals during the tremors and in the aftermath showed buildings collapsing. (AFP)

The death toll in the quake climbed to 32 after at least 17 people were killed in a southern Philippine province, mostly owing to a landslide which was triggered by the tremors, the Associated Press reported.

An offshore 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of General Santos in the Philippines, killing at least 19 people in its wake and injuring more than 200 others, mostly in damages buildings. It also sent a 1-meter (3-foot) tsunami into nearby coasts, according to AP. General Santos, a port city, is home to more than 700,000 people and is a regional hub for tuna export industry and other commerce.

‘People dashed out of houses’: Eyewitnesses recount strong tremors The quake, the strongest this year to strike the Philippines, was a “major” one, Teresito Bacolcol, the director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology told AP.

Rod Sosmeña, regional director of the Office of Civil Defense, told AP that the “shaking was very strong and people dashed out of houses into the street.” Sosmena was traveling in the port city of General Santos when the quake hit. “Our pickup truck suddenly jerked and I thought we had a flat tire,” Sosmena recalled.