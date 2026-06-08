At least 3 killed after 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, tsunami warning issued

At least three people have been reported dead and four injured after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of General Santos in the Philippines on Monday, AFP reported. The quake collapsed buildings and triggered tsunami warnings across the region.

This image from a video shows dust and debris outside a building after a powerful earthquake in General Santos city on the island of Mindanao, Philippines.(AP/PTI Image)

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A second earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the area about two hours after the first quake, according to the USGS.

Agripino Dacera, the disaster management chief in General Santos, said the fatalities are still being verified as authorities assess the extent of the damage on the ground.

Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents to move to higher ground after a tsunami of up to 3 feet struck parts of the Philippine coastline

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended school classes in affected areas of Mindanao and called on residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately, AFP reported.

"Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," he said. "Your life is more important than anything left behind."

Tsunami warning sounded

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{{^usCountry}} Indonesia issued tsunami alerts for parts of Kalimantan and Sulawesi, warning that waves as high as three metres could strike the affected areas, AFP reported, citing the national weather agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indonesia issued tsunami alerts for parts of Kalimantan and Sulawesi, warning that waves as high as three metres could strike the affected areas, AFP reported, citing the national weather agency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Indonesia's disaster agency directed authorities in Manado, Gorontalo and the Sangihe Islands to begin orderly evacuations to higher ground as tsunami concerns mounted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indonesia's disaster agency directed authorities in Manado, Gorontalo and the Sangihe Islands to begin orderly evacuations to higher ground as tsunami concerns mounted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said it had monitored tsunami waves of varying heights at six monitoring stations. The agency added that the highest tsunami wave recorded measured 1.4 metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said it had monitored tsunami waves of varying heights at six monitoring stations. The agency added that the highest tsunami wave recorded measured 1.4 metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separately, Japan issued tsunami advisories for large sections of its Pacific coastline, warning that waves of up to one metre could reach affected areas from 11:30 am local time (0230 GMT). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, Japan issued tsunami advisories for large sections of its Pacific coastline, warning that waves of up to one metre could reach affected areas from 11:30 am local time (0230 GMT). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Waves of up to one metre are also expected in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia, where tsunami warnings were issued. No tsunami threat has been reported in Thailand or San Francisco so far. Visuals show buildings collapsing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Waves of up to one metre are also expected in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia, where tsunami warnings were issued. No tsunami threat has been reported in Thailand or San Francisco so far. Visuals show buildings collapsing {{/usCountry}}

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Visuals show buildings collapsing and turning into rubble following the earthquake. A video showed a shopping centre with a Jollibee fast food restaurant reduced to rubble in the province's General Santos City, while a school building that officials said was unoccupied crumpled in another, AFP reported.

Also Read: Building collapses, students swing amid tremors: Terrifying visuals of Philippines earthquake

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"Lord, it has really collapsed! ... The building has really collapsed!" someone was heard shouting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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