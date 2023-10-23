Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over boat collisions in disputed shoal

AFP |
Oct 23, 2023 08:15 AM IST

A Chinese coast guard ship and an accompanying vessel rammed a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat Sunday off a contested shoal.

Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador on Monday over two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea, a foreign ministry official said.

A Chinese militia vessel, top, near Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Cabra as they approach Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea.(AP)

"We're making full use of diplomatic processes... available to us. That includes summoning the Chinese ambassador, which we did this morning," foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza told reporters.

