'Pirates are here again': Gaza aid flotilla intercepted by Israeli military

The Israeli military has once again intercepted other boats and ships headed to Gaza as part of the aid flotilla movement. As per the official statement from the Global Sumud Flotilla, the boats of the The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience, were intercepted and boarded by the military. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience, were intercepted and boarded by the military on Wednesday(X/@GlobalSumudFlotilla)

"At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla. Currently at least two boats have been boarded and most livestreams have been disconnected. The military is trying to divert their route," the organisation posted on X.

Also Read | Watch: Greta Thunberg on deck as Israeli military boards Gaza-bound aid boats

This interception comes days after Israel deported around 170 activists, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, after they were detained from the boats part of the Global Sumud Flotilla were stopped by Israel.

During their detention, activists alleged that they were mistreated, especually Greta Thunberg, who was “paraded like a trophy wrapped in an Israeli flag”. Fellow acivists also alleged that she was dragged by hair and forced to kiss an Israeli flag while in detention.

Also Read | Genocidal intent…: Greta slams Israel in first remarks since deportation

The Global Sumud Flotilla and Freedom Flotilla Coalition are two organisations working with the aim to break Israel's siege on Gaza and deliver essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the war-torn strip.

Gaza war rages on

On October 7, 2025, the war in Gaza officially entered its third year. While peace talks resumed in Cairo, Egypt between Israel and Hamas, thousands across the world marched for a free Palestine.

Protests in Turkey, Mexico, New York, Brazil, and other nations erupted as thousands called for an end to the war in Gaza and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.