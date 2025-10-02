Watch: Greta Thunberg on deck as Israeli military boards Gaza-bound aid boats

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was seen on one of the videos shared by the Israeli foreign ministry after the Israeli military hopped on some boats part of the flotilla headed for Gaza and diverted it. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg sitting next to a person wearing tactical gear, as vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla are being intercepted by Israeli security forces.(via REUTERS)

The Sirius, Alma and Adara boats were intercepted and activists part of the Gaza aid flotilla were transferred to an Israeli port, authorities said. Later, Israel shared a video showing Thunberg sitting on deck, surrounded by soldiers.

Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy," the Israeli ministry wrote on X sharing the climate activist's video.

More than 40 civilian boats carrying activists are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, transporting medicine and food to famine-struck Gaza.

The Israeli navy intercepted and diverted the flotilla days after it asked the boats to change course, warning that they were approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful blockade.

However, the flotilla alleges that the Israeli military's intervention was a “war crime” and that they used aggressive methods, like use of a water cannon, against those aboard the boats, adding no one was harmed.

"Multiple vessels ... were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli Occupation Forces in international waters," the organisers said in a statement.

The flotilla earlier released clips on Telegram showing individuals on board holding their passports stating that they have been abducted and taken to Israel against their will.

The flotilla attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza via sea and get past Israel's blockade.