Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported

Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported

world news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 07:32 AM IST

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. The incident occurred when the two planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville.

“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” city's official Twitter handle posted. “Investigation is underway, updates to follow.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were onboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a pilot was aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash. It was not immediately clear whether anyone survived. No one on the ground was injured, reported Associated Press.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

“We are grieving tonight from this unexpected and sudden loss,” said City of Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker. “I want to express my deepest and most heartfelt condolences.”

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the wreckage of a plane in a field by the airport and a plume of smoke visible from a nearby street. In the photograph shared by the city of Watsonville, a damaged small building can be seen as plane's parts lay inside.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
california united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP