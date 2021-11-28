Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / PM Modi likely to participate in US' ‘Summit for Democracy’: Report
world news

PM Modi likely to participate in US' ‘Summit for Democracy’: Report

On December 9 and 10, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 04:44 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' convened by US President Joe Biden next month and he is likely to participate in the virtual meet, sources said on Friday.

On December 9 and 10, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, according to the US Department of State.

Sources said India has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' and Prime Minister Modi is likely to participate in the virtual meet. 

For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal, the US Department of State said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi joe biden
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP