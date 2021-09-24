PM Modi-Prez Biden bilateral summit: List of all attendees

US president Joe Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) at the White House in Washington. Both leaders exchanged greetings and said that India and US relations will be one of the most important relations of this decade.

Along with Joe Biden and Narendra Modi, other important functionaries also were involved in the first bilateral summit between both leaders after Joe Biden won the elections defeating Donald Trump.

From the Indian side, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, Indian envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joint secretary to the Prime Minister Rudra Gaurav Shresth and private secretary to the Prime Minister Vivek Kumar.

From the United States side, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, assistant to US president for affairs related to national security Jake Sullivan, special presidential envoy for climate change John Kerry, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator of Indo-Pacific affairs Kurt Campbell, assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs Donald Lu and special assistant to the President and senior director for south Asia Sumona Guha.

Biden during the meeting said that India and US ties can help in addressing several global challenges. “I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact, back in 2006 when I was the Vice President, I said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world,” Biden said.

PM Narendra Modi highlighted the need for stronger business ties between both nations. PM Modi said that much needs to be done in the field of trade. “There is much to be done in trade. Trade will be an important factor in India-US ties in the coming decade,” Modi said.