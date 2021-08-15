Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / PM Trudeau to meet Canada’s governor general seeking call for snap polls
world news

PM Trudeau to meet Canada’s governor general seeking call for snap polls

Justin Trudeau holds a lead in the latest opinion surveys, and is pushing for early elections in a bid to convert his minority Liberal Party government into a majority one
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:18 AM IST
A file photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Canada. (AFP/File)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet the country’s governor general Mary Simon on Sunday evening, India time, which is likely to lead to the announcement of snap polls. Those elections are likely to be held on September 20.

Trudeau holds a lead in the latest opinion surveys, and is pushing for snap elections in a bid to convert his minority Liberal Party government into a majority one.

At the scheduled meeting at Rideau Hall, the governor general’s official residence, Simon is expected to accept Trudeau’s recommendation to dissolve the House of Commons and call for fresh elections, a process called “dropping the writ” in Canadian electoral parlance.

The snap polls will take place despite Canada seeing the start of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with major parties opposing national polls under such circumstances.

The final results may not be available on night of the polling as Elections Canada is expecting the voting to involve as many as five million mail-in ballots due to the pandemic situation – up from 50,000 during the last general elections in 2019.

Elections Canada has already warned that the counting may take between two to five days.

The Trudeau-led Liberal Party government is in a minority in the House of Commons with 155 MPs as against 119 for the principal opposition party, the Conservatives.

At the 2019 national elections, the Liberals had captured 157 seats, short of the 170 majority mark, and also trailed the Conservatives in vote share, with 31.1% against 34.3%.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam cautioned that the latest national seven-day moving average of 1,609 new infections reported between August 6 and 12 marked an increase of 70% over the previous week.

“Following the recent rise in cases, we are now seeing early signs of increases in severity trends,” she said.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, share goes viral

Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India on Twitter

People share ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about popular dishes on Twitter

‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours dance forms with unique doodle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP