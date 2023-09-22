Poilievre trounce Trudeau as best PM choice in Canada: Poll; wants ‘more facts’ on Nijjar killing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rival and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is the best choice for the country's top office, according to an Ipsos poll done for Global News. The survey suggests that Poilievre's popularity as the question of the best choice for the prime minister is up five points from a year ago. While 41 per cent of respondents preferred Poilievre, the number of respondents who think Trudeau is the best choice to lead the country has remained static at 31 per cent.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre (Left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(Reuters)

The popularity of Khalistan supporter Jagmeet Singh, whose New Democratic Party supports the minority Trudeau government, has also seen a decline of four points since September 2022.

The survey data was published by Global News on Thursday amid the diplomatic standoff between Ottawa and New Delhi following unsubstantiated allegations by Trudeau against the Indian government over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18. Nijjar, 45, was a Canadian citizen.

Trudeau on Monday claimed that Ottawa had credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has dismissed Trudeau's allegation as “absurd and baseless.”

Poilievre's take on allegations

Poilievre said Trudeau must share more information about what led him to make the statement in Parliament. He said the prime minister did not share more details with him than what he had said in the House of Commons.

In a media address on Tuesday, Poilievre said, "I think the prime minister needs to come clean with all the facts. We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments on that.”

Poilievre's remarks came in response to a media query that asked what more should be done as an Indian diplomat was expelled by Canada.

"We need to see more facts. The prime minister hasn't provided any facts. He provided a statement. And I will just emphasize that he didn't tell me any more in private than he told Canadians in public. So we want to see more information," Poilievre said.

