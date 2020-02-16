e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names was released.

world Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Connecticut
In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut.
In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut. (AP)
         

Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.

A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names was released.

Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in, but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.

“Everybody started pushing their way out to get away from the gunfire,” he said. “It was kind of pandemonium.”

Officers, however, were able to provide immediate medical care to the victims, he said.

There were no suspects in custody. Officials said there was little information to release because the investigation was in the very early stages.

A message seeking comment was left Sunday at a phone number for the club.

Streets around the club were closed for hours during the emergency response and investigation. Officials left the scene around 7 a.m.

“We’re not going to have anything for quite a bit of time,’ Cicero said, responding to a question about when more information will be released. ”This is a very complex investigation.”

tags
top news
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
Kohli & Co to go pink in Australia
Kohli & Co to go pink in Australia
This Bengaluru-based startup wants to be ‘Apple’ of robotics in India
This Bengaluru-based startup wants to be ‘Apple’ of robotics in India
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news