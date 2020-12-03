e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK: 4 die after explosion at waste water plant, say police

UK: 4 die after explosion at waste water plant, say police

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said that a fifth person was injured during the explosion at Avonmouth but that his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:09 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
London
The view of the damaged tank after the explosion near Bristol, Britain.
The view of the damaged tank after the explosion near Bristol, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol, police said Thursday.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said that a fifth person was injured during the explosion at Avonmouth but that his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

He said the incident was not terror-related but would not speculate on the cause of the blast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “our hearts go out” to the victims of the Avonmouth tragedy and their families.

“Deeply saddened to learn that four people have lost their lives in the water works explosion in Avonmouth,” he said on Twitter.

 
tags
top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Realised I was playing the greatest of all time: Agassi on Federer
Realised I was playing the greatest of all time: Agassi on Federer
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In