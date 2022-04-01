Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer reveals behind the scenes
- During theAcademy Awards event, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Los Angeles police were present at the Dolby Theatre and offered to arrest actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock, the producer of the Academy Awards said on Thursday. The authorities, however, did not any action because Rock declined to press charges against Smith, producer Will Packer said.
"They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment," Packer said in excerpts from an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that will air on Friday.
"They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We're prepared to get him right now," Packer added.
During the award ceremony, Smith walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss.
“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya,” Rock said referencing the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.
It was unclear whether Rock was aware of Jada Pinkett's medical condition that causes hair loss.
Packer said that police were discussing options with Rock who was “was being very dismissive of those options”.
"He was like, 'No, no, no, I'm fine.' And even to the point where I said, 'Rock, let them finish,'" Packer added.
Smith, later, apologised for his behaviour, saying he was “out of line” and he had "reacted emotionally".
Legal experts have said that Smith's action was clearly a crime but even if the actor is prosecuted and convicted, he can get away with a penalty as light as having to attend anger management classes.
Packer's revelation echoes the statement of a police spokesperson who said Rock had declined to press charges, but did not provide details about the interactions at the awards show.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Not seeking to change India-Russia ties: US on Russian FM's New Delhi visit
The United States on Thursday said every country has its own relationship with the Russian Federation and the US is not seeking any change in that, state department spokesman Ned Price said on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to New Delhi amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday.
-
US launches satellite TV channel for Afghanistan after Taliban bans broadcast
After the Taliban banned Voice of America broadcasts from terrestrial television, the US government-funded news agency has launched a 24/7 direct-to-home satellite-delivered television channel for Afghanistan, local media reported. VOA's programs were ordered off affiliated television stations in Afghanistan effective on March 27, as part of a broad ban on content regarded as undermining Taliban policies, including prohibiting women from anchoring newscasts with men.
-
Heavy fighting rages near Ukraine capital
Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an early morning video address that Ukraine is seeing “a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas, and we are preparing for that”.
-
Pak NSC issues demarche over letter
Pakistan's top security body on Thursday decided to issue a strong demarche to an unnamed country over a “threatening letter”, which Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed is evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government - and expressed concern at the undiplomatic communication and “interference” in the country's internal affairs. He claimed that it had been sent to the ministry of foreign affairs.
-
Is the end near? Imran Khan’s options fade
Facing imminent ouster, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly offered to dissolve the National Assembly on the condition that the opposition withdraw the no-confidence motion against him, local media reported on Friday. According to a report in Geo News, an “important personality” delivered PM Khan's message to the leader of the opposition Shahbaz Shariz. Khan also said that he is willing to face any situation if his offer finds no takers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics