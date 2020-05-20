Pompeo’s congratulations to Taiwan will have consequences, says China

world

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:02 IST

China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seriously damaged the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and China-U.S. relations by making a congratulatory statement to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-Wen.

Congratulations to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of your second-term as Taiwan’s President. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. With President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 19, 2020

China will take necessary countermeasures and the U.S. must bear the consequences, the ministry said in a statement.