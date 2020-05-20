e-paper
Pompeo’s congratulations to Taiwan will have consequences, says China

Pompeo in a tweet said Taiwan’s democracy is a global inspiration.

world Updated: May 20, 2020 13:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the coronavirus disease during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, US.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the coronavirus disease during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, US. (REUTERS)
         

China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seriously damaged the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and China-U.S. relations by making a congratulatory statement to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-Wen.

China will take necessary countermeasures and the U.S. must bear the consequences, the ministry said in a statement.

