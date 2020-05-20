Pompeo’s congratulations to Taiwan will have consequences, says China
Pompeo in a tweet said Taiwan’s democracy is a global inspiration.world Updated: May 20, 2020 13:02 IST
China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seriously damaged the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and China-U.S. relations by making a congratulatory statement to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-Wen.
Congratulations to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of your second-term as Taiwan’s President. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. With President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 19, 2020
China will take necessary countermeasures and the U.S. must bear the consequences, the ministry said in a statement.