Pope Francis appoints first woman Under-Secretary with right to vote in Synod of Bishops
For the first time, Pope Francis has appointed a female Under-Secretary with a right to vote in Synod of Bishops.
According to a report by CNN, French Sister Nathalie Becquart will be the first woman to be appointed to the position and will have voting rights in the synod.
French Sister Nathalie Becquart will now be able to make key decisions in the Catholic Church, according to an official statement by the Vatican News, the Holy See's official press website.
CNN quoted Cardinal Mario Grech, who heads the Synod, as saying to Vatican News that a "door has been opened" for the possibility of more women being able to vote.
"During the last Synods, numerous synodal fathers emphasised the need that the entire Church reflects on the place and role of women within the Church," he said.
He further said, "Even Pope Francis highlighted several times the importance that women be more involved in the processes of discernment and decision making in the Church. Already in the last synods, the number of women participating as experts or auditors increased."
"With the appointment of Sr. Nathalie Becquart, and the possibility that she will participate with the right to vote, a door has been open. We will then see what other steps could be taken in the future," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks, says US Treasury Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel won’t reach Covid-19 immunity even if all adults jabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis appoints first woman Under-Secretary with right to vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will be available for autumn’: Researcher on AstraZeneca’s new vaccine version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's PLA provides Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After receiving Indian Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal concludes phase-1 of vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE temporarily restricts Covid-19 vaccine to elderly, those with
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why South African Covid-19 variant remains a concern amid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia approves China’s sinovac vaccine for use on elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox