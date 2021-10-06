Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pope Francis ‘ashamed’ over French abuse scandal
world news

Pope Francis ‘ashamed’ over French abuse scandal

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Pope Francis listens to speeches during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican (AP / File Photo)
AFP |

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed his "shame" at the sexual abuse of children by French Catholic clergy, laid bare in a devastating report this week.

“I wish to express to the victims my sadness and pain for the trauma they have suffered. And also my shame, our shame, my shame for the inability of the Church for too long to put them at the centre of its concerns,” the pontiff said in his general audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pope francis sexual abuse catholic child sex abuse case
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban leader Anas Haqqani praises Mahmud Ghaznavi who attacked Somnath temple

Mullah Baradar returns to Kabul, refuses official security from Haqqani

Top Chinese, US diplomats to meet amid heightened tension over Taiwan

In Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, bodies of criminals hanged from excavators
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP