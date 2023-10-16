Pope Francis' representative offers to trade places with Israeli children abducted by Hamas

A top representative of Pope Francis in the Middle East has said that he will willingly trade places with Israeli children who were abducted by Hamas terrorists. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, 58, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, opened up about his willingness during a video conference with journalists in Italy.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, poses for a photo at the end of the consistory where Pope Francis elevated 21 new cardinals in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)(AP)

“I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home. No problem. There is total willingness on my part,” he said, according to New York Post. “The first thing to do is to try to win the release of the hostages, otherwise there will be no way of stopping [an escalation]. We are willing to help, even me personally.”

Pizzaballa also claimed that his office has not had any direct communication with the terrorists after the October 7 attack on Israel. “You can’t talk to Hamas. It is very difficult,” he said.

Pizzaballa notably oversees Roman Catholic activities in Israel and the Palestinian territories. He also oversees Jordan and Cyprus.

Since the October 7 attack, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, most of them civilians, according to officials. Several others were taken hostage by the terrorists.

The Hamas attack on Israel over the last weekend claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Meanwhile, at least 27 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Joe Biden administration has not yet confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage.