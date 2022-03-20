Pope Francis says 'slaughters and atrocities' committed daily in Ukraine
Pope Francis condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and said, “It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated.”
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Reuters |
Pope Francis on Sunday called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified "senseless massacre" and asked leaders to stop "this repugnant war".
"The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," he told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.
"It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," he said.
Also read: Video | 'Eternal memory and glory...': Tribute to 'a fallen hero' in Ukraine
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}