Video | 'Eternal memory and glory...': Tribute to 'a fallen hero' in Ukraine

In Ukraine, one of the worst wars in Europe since the World War-2 is being documented in videos and images emerging from the violence-hit cities, highlighting the humanitarian plight. A heartening video - shared by the foreign ministry of the country on Twitter - shows locals standing on their knees along the road "to honour a fallen hero". The fallen solder was being returned home for burial. “Eternal Memory and Glory to our Fallen Heroes,” wrote the foreign ministry.

The 35-second clip shows the locals sitting in rows along, offering tributes.

Hundreds of local residents stand on their knees along the road to honor a fallen Ukrainian Hero who is being returned home for burial.



Eternal Memory and Glory to our Fallen Heroes 🕯 pic.twitter.com/Vm8YtiRo4v — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 20, 2022

Russia's assault on Ukraine has now entered its 25th day -millions of people have been forced to flee the war-torn nation. Over 9,000 civilians have been evacuated from combat zones on Friday, out of which over 5,000 were evacuated from the besieged southern city of Mariupol. According to the UN, over three million people have been forced to flee the nation due to Moscow's assaults.

Ukraine capital Kyiv and other major cities like Lviv and Chernihiv are being bombed regularly, reports say. According to Mariupol officials, at least 50 to 100 bombs fall every day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Around 80 percent of the residential buildings have been damaged and some are even beyond repair, they said.

The estimates of casualties in the war still remains inconclusive, however, according to humanitarian agencies, the death toll could be in over hundreds.

Several Russian missiles have hit Ukraine - especially near Lyiv and Kyiv in the past two days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday has called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow. He has also urged Switzerland to do more to crack down on wealthy Russian oligarchs who, according to him, were helping wage war on Ukraine with their money.

In a desperate appeal, a Ukrainian police official on Saturday said that the besieged city of Mariupol is being “wiped off from the face of Earth.” In a video address as reported by the Associated Press, Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said, “Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth." Meanwhile, in the western capital of Lyiv - Ukraine's cultural capital, military veterans are training civilians to use firearms and grenades, reported the AP.

