Pope Francis urges Hamas to release hostages, raises concern over Gaza siege

Reuters |
Oct 11, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Referring to Israel's response to Hamas, Francis said, “It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves."

Pope Francis on Wednesday called on militant Islamist group Hamas to release all hostages captured during its weekend attack on Israel, while expressing grave concerns about the "total" Israeli siege imposed on Gaza.

Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience on St.Peter's Square in Vatican City (AFP)

"I pray for those families who saw a feast day turn into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be immediately released," he said during his weekly audience.

Referring to Israel's response to Hamas, Francis said, “It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victims.”

