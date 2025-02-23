Menu Explore
Pope Francis's health worsens after prolonged respiratory crisis, confirms Vatican

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kavya Mishra
Feb 23, 2025 12:19 AM IST

Pope Francis is currently hospitalised for double pneumonia. He is responding but continues to face serious health challenges.

Pope Francis's health has worsened and he continues to be in critical condition, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday adding that the pontiff is now "more unwell than yesterday" after suffering a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis."

Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis.(AFP)
The 87-year-old pope, who is currently hospitalised for double pneumonia, is responding but continues to face serious health challenges, Reuters reported.

"This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," the Vatican said in a statement, saying daily blood tests showed a condition associated with anaemia "which required the administration of blood transfusions".

Also Read | Vatican provides update on Pope Francis' health as pontiff battles pneumonia

“The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved,” the statement added.

Pope Francis responding to medicines, no sign of sepsis: Doctors

Meanwhile, the doctors have warned that the main threat facing Francis would be the onset of sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.

Also Read | Sepsis a threat in pope's pneumonia battle as Vatican Holy Year celebrations march on without him

The pope's medical team said in their first in-depth update on his condition that as of Friday, there was no evidence of any sepsis, and Francis was responding to the various drugs he is taking, the pope’s medical team said in their first in-depth update on the pope’s condition.

Pope Francis, who has chronic lung disease, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened.

Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and then the onset of pneumonia in both lungs.

Beyond that, doctors have said Francis' recovery will take time and that regardless he will still have to live with his chronic respiratory problems back at the Vatican.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
