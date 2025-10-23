Pope, King Charles pray together: First such moment in 500 yrs, why it's historic for Christianity

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined Pope Leo XIV in prayer on Thursday in a historic visit to the Vatican, marking the first time in nearly 500 years that the heads of the Church of England and the Catholic Church have prayed together. Historic Vatican prayers: King Charles and Pope Leo meet for unity of churches

King Charles, who serves as the titular head of the Church of England, and Camilla sat on golden thrones on the raised altar of the Sistine Chapel, in front of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment. Pope Leo and the Anglican archbishop of York presided over an ecumenical service, reported the Associated Press.

Marking another show of unity, the service included hymns performed by both the Sistine Chapel choir and visiting members of two royal choirs.

Why it’s historic in religion's history

The Anglican Church split from the Catholic Church in 1534 after King Henry VIII was denied a marriage annulment.

Since then, relations have remained divided over theological and administrative issues, including the ordination of female priests.

In this divided backdrop, Thursday’s service that focused on prayers and readings highlighting God as creator, marked a symbolic step toward unity.

“Pope Leo and King Charles coming together before God in prayer is an example of a genuine and profound co-operation,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Catholic archbishop of Westminster, told AP.

He noted that Charles, while fulfilling his role as supreme governor of the Church of England, also plays an important part in protecting freedom of religion across his kingdom.

Nichols also added that the king’s visit builds on the ties established by Queen Elizabeth II, who visited Rome six times during her reign.

Church differences

The visit comes shortly after the election of Sarah Mullally, the first female archbishop of Canterbury. Her appointment has added tensions within the Anglican Communion, which has more than 85 million members across 165 countries.

The Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON), a conservative bloc representing mostly African members, has rejected traditional links within the communion, citing disagreements over LGBTQ-affirming stances and the ordination of women as bishops.

Thursday’s ecumenical service, combining centuries of shared faith and a forward-looking gesture toward unity, signals a historic step in bridging divides between the Catholic Church and the Church of England.

However, Mullally did not attend the Vatican service, as she has yet to be formally installed as the Church of England’s spiritual leader. The archbishop of York, the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, presided in her stead.

A timely visit amid royal scrutiny

The visit also comes as the British royal family faces renewed scrutiny over Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old, Andrew, has said he will stop using his titles, including Duke of York, but has “vigorously” denied allegations made by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Buckingham Palace and the UK government are under pressure to formally strip him of his titles and remove him from his Windsor Castle residence.

Charles and Camilla’s trip was initially planned earlier this year but was postponed following the illness and subsequent death of Pope Francis.