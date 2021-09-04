Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Potential Afghan wave toward Europe ‘must not take place’: Austria's Chancellor
world news

Potential Afghan wave toward Europe ‘must not take place’: Austria's Chancellor

Sebastian Kurz said that to stop the influx of migrants from Afghanistan, Austria is in “contact with countries in the region.”
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz recently said that Austria won't accept any migrants from Afghanistan. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg)

Austria's leader says any migration wave from Afghanistan should be handled in neighbouring countries.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday in Belgrade that a potential wave toward Europe must not take place. He adds that “this is why we are in contact with countries in the region.”

Kurz spoke after meeting Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic. Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia have been stranded in Serbia and neighboring countries situated on the so-called Balkan migration route toward Western Europe.

Kurz has long taken a tough approach to migration issues. He recently said that Austria won't accept any migrants from Afghanistan because it has taken in a “disproportionately high” number since 2015, when one million people entered Europe from the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan afghans austria europe sebastian kurz
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

These armyworms are marching across US. Experts say it’s a ‘perfect storm’

India-US 2+2 meeting to be held in November

New Zealand PM didn't want to reveal now-confirmed attacker's name. Here's why

Afghanistan crisis: What Taliban and China have said about each other
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP