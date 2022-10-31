Power cuts in 'hundreds of settlements' in 7 regions after Russia strikes: Kyiv

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Missiles and drones hit ten regions, where 18 sites were damaged, most of them energy-related," Ukraine PM Shmyhal said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack.(Reuters)
Russian drones and missile strikes led to power cuts in "hundreds of settlements" across seven Ukrainian regions on Monday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Missiles and drones hit ten regions, where 18 sites were damaged, most of them energy-related," Shmyhal posted on Telegram, "hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off."

