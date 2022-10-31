Power cuts in 'hundreds of settlements' in 7 regions after Russia strikes: Kyiv

Russian drones and missile strikes led to power cuts in "hundreds of settlements" across seven Ukrainian regions on Monday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Missiles and drones hit ten regions, where 18 sites were damaged, most of them energy-related," Shmyhal posted on Telegram, "hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off."

