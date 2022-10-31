Home / World News / Series of blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Series of blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 11:58 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP File)
ByMallika Soni

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Reuters reported. Regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes although reason for the blasts in Kyiv was not known.

Russia has stepped up missile attacks in recent weeks after blaming Ukraine for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

Smoke could be seen rising above Kyiv after about 10 explosions, Reuters reported.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the city has been struck by two missiles which targeted "a critical infrastructure facility".

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis
