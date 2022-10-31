Home / World News / Vladimir Putin's 'private army' recruiting convicts ‘with HIV, hepatitis’

Vladimir Putin's 'private army' recruiting convicts ‘with HIV, hepatitis’

Published on Oct 31, 2022 10:13 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin's private army is recruiting Russian convicts suffering from diseases.

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

The Wagner group, which is called president Vladimir Putin's private army, is apparently recruiting Russian convicts suffering from diseases including HIV and hepatitis C for the Ukraine war, according to UK intelligence.

UK's ministry of defence said that in earlier conflicts the Wagner group has maintained "relatively high recruitment standards" as many of its operators have previously served as professional soldiers.

But the admission of prisoners with medical concerns highlights "an approach which now priorities numbers over experience or quality", the ministry added.

More than 100 prisoners have been deployed with coloured bracelets marking their illnesses, Ukraine's military intelligence department said adding that there is "growing indignation at this situation" among other soldiers.

Russia said Ukraine attacked its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones on Saturday asking the UN Security Council to meet on Monday to discuss the attack, Reuters reported.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
