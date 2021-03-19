IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / President Biden urged to rescind Trump-era ban on H-1B, other foreign work visas
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
world news

President Biden urged to rescind Trump-era ban on H-1B, other foreign work visas

In June 2020, Trump instituted Proclamation 10052, halting the processing of non-immigrant H-1B, L-1, H-2B, and J-1 visas, based on the alleged potential risk to the labour market.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Five powerful Democratic senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to rescind his predecessor Donald Trump’s ban on some non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B visa which is popular among Indian IT professionals, saying this creates uncertainties for US employers, their foreign-born professional workers and their families.

In June 2020, Trump instituted Proclamation 10052, halting the processing of non-immigrant H-1B, L-1, H-2B, and J-1 visas, based on the alleged potential risk to the labour market.

Although Proclamation 10052 is set to expire on March 31, 2021, businesses have indicated that inaction will further harm their businesses and economic recovery.

The senators said that because the visas that Proclamation 10052 halted either target low-unemployment professions or require that the visa holder does not displace an American worker, businesses that rely on foreign workers have struggled to fill jobs despite increased unemployment.

Reports have suggested that jobs in fields such as information technology -- which H-1B visa holders would have filled -- have remained open or were moved overseas, said senators Michael Bennet, Jeanne Shaheen, Angus King, Cory Booker, and Bob Menendez.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

“The continuation of this ban creates delays and uncertainties for US employers, their foreign-born professional workers, and their families,” wrote the senators in a letter to President Biden.

“Rather than attracting talented individuals to the United States, allowing these bans to remain in effect makes the immigration system harder to navigate and drives foreign talent to other countries,” they wrote.

Additionally, many businesses in seasonal communities that Proclamation 10052 has affected rely on foreign workers to meet the demand of the high-visitation summer months.

Failing to revoke the visa ban immediately threatens both workers and employers in these communities who cannot adequately and safely prepare for the surge season, they said.

“Every day these visa bans remain in place undermines our collective vision for a new, more prosperous and welcoming nation. We urge you to follow through on your promise to rescind Proclamation 10052 without delay, resume timely processing of nonimmigrant visas, and direct US Embassies and Consulates to open up visa appointments for nonimmigrant visas as soon as possible,” the senators wrote.

Despite the increased unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), businesses that rely on foreign workers struggled to fill jobs as the nonimmigrant categories affected by PP10052 either target low-unemployment professions (e.g., H-1B and L-1 visas) or require that the nonimmigrant will not displace an American worker (e.g., H-2B, J-1), the senators wrote.

The H-2B programme allows US employers or agents “to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs.”

“Several of these categories (H-2B and J-1 Summer Work Travel and Camp Counselor) by regulation are seasonal and heavily used during the summer months when seasonal communities across the country welcome an influx of visitors.

The J-1 visa is an exchange visitor visa for individuals approved to participate in work-and-study-based exchange visitor programmes in the United States.

The L-1 Visa is reserved for managerial or executive professionals transferring to the US from within the same company, or a subsidiary of it.

"Failing to revoke the Proclamation immediately places these programmes at risk because both workers and employers cannot adequately prepare for the surge season,” they wrote.

Looking ahead to long-term economic recovery, the deficit of foreign workers to fill available American tech jobs will worsen through any further lack of access to foreign talent, they said.

“Reports also suggest that many jobs in fields such as information technology that would have been filled by H-1B nonimmigrants have remained open or were moved permanently overseas.

"Moreover, these same businesses have also noted that Proclamation 10052, coupled with defunct executive orders, has kept U.S. citizens and permanent residents separated from their parents, adult children, and siblings,” the senators wrote.

“We believe that it’s possible to continue processing these visas while also preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. This specific Proclamation is not premised on the safety and welfare of American citizens,” they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
h1b visa holder joe biden
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia threatens to ban Twitter in 30 days. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The agency's action against the platform comes in the backdrop of tensions with western social media with regard to allegations of 'discrimination against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
world news

Canada backs AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, says 'benefits outweigh risks'

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Earlier, the European Union said the vaccine was "safe and effective" and British regulators said its use should continue, after reports of rare blood clots prompted over a dozen countries to suspend the use of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
world news

Onus on India to create conducive atmosphere, says Pak army chief: Key takeaways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 AM IST
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, on Thursday called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past” and move towards cooperation a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi will have to take the first step for improving bilateral ties by addressing Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden urged to raise China's aggressive behaviour in its neighbourhood, Taiwan

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The lawmakers said it is imperative that the Biden administration stands up to China’s attempts to dismantle democracy and reaffirm that US support for Taiwan is non-negotiable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
world news

China to open first trial of Canadians held on 'spy' charges for over 2 years

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Court hearing for Michael Spavor would be held Friday, and one for Michael Kovrig would follow on Monday. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
world news

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers reject bigotry

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Trump famously called Covid-19 the "China virus," congressional Republicans regurgitated the rhetoric, and attacks on Asian-Americans apparently spiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
world news

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Detective Inspector said medics provided first aid to two of the injured but both of them — a man and a woman — died at the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
world news

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash at start of 1st talks of Biden presidency

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Anchorage, Alaska
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The United States, which quickly accused China of "grandstanding" and violating the meeting's protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China, itself having expressed earlier this year a hope to reset sour relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
world news

Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The test known as hot fire is a milestone for the space agency's Artemis I mission that will send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test flight around the moon and back to Earth for future missions with astronauts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
world news

Georgia shooting: Cops search for motive as Asian Americans decry attacks

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
"Nothing is off the table for our investigation," Atlanta deputy police chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference in response to a question about whether police were looking at the killings as possible hate crimes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oone more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.(File Photo. Representative image)
Oone more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

13 law enforcement officers killed after criminals ambush patrol in Mexico

ANI, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
The National Guard, army, navy and intelligence have joined an operation to find those responsible for the attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the motive behind Tuesday's rampage remains under investigation, some see it as a wake-up call to stand up against a rise in violence against the Asian American community.(Reuters)
While the motive behind Tuesday's rampage remains under investigation, some see it as a wake-up call to stand up against a rise in violence against the Asian American community.(Reuters)
world news

Atlanta shooting: Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The lead pastor at Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, located a few miles from two of the spas that were targeted, said he will ask congregants during his Sunday sermon to “not just pray, not just worry," because "it’s time for us to act.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.(REUTERS)
world news

Prince William 'very protective' of Kate after Meghan-Harry's interview

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:56 AM IST
In the interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that Kate made her cry at the time of her wedding to Harry. A source close to the royal family revealed to People Magazine that Prince William is looking out for his wife, and growing more protective of her after this accusation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.(AP Filr Photo)
Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.(AP Filr Photo)
world news

Covid-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The Nepal government had suspended the cross-border movement with India in March last year as part of its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
world news

US to push more 'aggressive' messaging effort to deter migrants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Biden's promise to end former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies has been complicated by a recent spike in the number of migrants crossing the border illegally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP