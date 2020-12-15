e-paper
President-elect Biden heads to Georgia to campaign for Democrats in upcoming Senate runoffs

Biden’s trip to Atlanta will be his first campaign stop since he was officially certified by the US Electoral College as the winner of the presidential elections in November.

world Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 21:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation, after the electoral college formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

US President-elect Joe Biden heads towards the state of Georgia on Tuesday, seeking a Democratic majority in the Senate by boosting the chances of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the upcoming runoff elections.

Biden’s trip to Atlanta will be his first campaign stop since he was officially certified by the US Electoral College as the winner of the presidential elections in November.

A Biden campaign official informed that while in Georgia, the President-elect will underscore what is at stake for the US in the midst of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, reported The Hill.

“He will speak directly to Georgians’ ability to vote for change and lawmakers dedicated to getting help immediately to those who are suffering when they cast their ballots for Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock,” he continued.

According to the campaign official, Biden will also echo his message of unity and battle for the soul of the nation that led to him securing over 81 million votes across the US.

Until this year, Georgia had been a reliably Republican state for decades. Biden is the second Democratic candidate to win the Peach State since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump attacked Georgia’s Republican leaders for not overturning Biden’s win, and on Sunday sought to preemptively blame Governor Brian Kemp for a loss in the Senate races while demanding he call a special legislative session

“What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th,” Trump tweeted.

The Senate runoff elections will take place on January 5, which will decide the control of the Senate majority for the next two years. Warnock will be facing off against Senator Kelly Loeffler, while Ossoff will be challenging Senator David Perdue.

Democrats need to win both seats in order to deadlock the Senate, in which case Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaking vote.

Meanwhile, the final Electoral College results are 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump. The electoral votes will be sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session, the final stage of the election, which is scheduled for January 6.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on January 20.

