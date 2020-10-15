e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / President Kovind holds telephonic conversation with President of Turkmenistan

President Kovind holds telephonic conversation with President of Turkmenistan

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday talked with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and noted the success of joint collaboration between the two countries.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day in New Delhi, Friday, August 14, 2020.
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day in New Delhi, Friday, August 14, 2020.( PTI file photo)
         

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The leaders acknowledged the warm and cordial relations between the two countries underpinned by historical and civilizational links. They lauded the sustained momentum of cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, said a release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Both leaders agreed upon the immense potential that exists in trade and economic spheres and noted the success of joint collaboration between Indian and Turkmen companies, it added.

Kovind thanked Berdimuhamedov for the pleasantries exchanged and for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India.

tags
top news
China has no locus standi to comment on Ladakh, Arunachal: Centre
China has no locus standi to comment on Ladakh, Arunachal: Centre
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
SSR death case: We are still probing, says CBI
SSR death case: We are still probing, says CBI
China sees red over US appointment of official for Tibet
China sees red over US appointment of official for Tibet
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Stalker hacks 20-year-old to death at her home in Andhra’: Police
‘Stalker hacks 20-year-old to death at her home in Andhra’: Police
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In