President of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party arrested in Lahore: Report

The president of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, local channel Geo News said.

Pervez Elahi joins a long list of key leaders from the party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to be arrested in recent weeks in a countrywide crackdown.

Khan's own arrest on May 9 sparked widespread protests, raising fresh worries about Pakistan's stability as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

