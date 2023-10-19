Press freedom group says Taliban court has freed a French-Afghan journalist held for 284 days

The press freedom group said it is now working to quickly reunite Mortaza Behboudi with his wife, Alexandra, in Paris.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is the end of a painful ordeal," said Christophe Deloire, the group's secretary general.

Behboudi was arrested on January 7, two days after he arrived in Afghanistan as part of a reporting assignment.

Behboudi was awarded the Bayeux Prize for War Correspondents last year for a series of reports about life in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.(AP) RUP RUP

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON