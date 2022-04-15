Prez Macron seen winning upcoming French presidential runoff
- Macron’s rival, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen is expected to receive 46.5%.
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron could win the second round of the presidential election with 53.5% of the vote, according to an Elabe poll for French media, released on Thursday.
At the same time, the latest Elabe poll from Sunday predicted that Macron's result would be 52% against 48% for Le Pen respectively.
According to the poll, 63% of the respondents are “sure they will go to vote” and 10% are “serious about going to vote.”
The survey was conducted online among 1,627 French people over 18 years old on Tuesday and Wednesday with a margin of error from 1.1 % to 3.1%.
On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, and they will face one another again in a second round on April 24.
Le Pen warned Wednesday against sending any more weapons to Ukraine, and called for a rapprochement between Nato and Russia once Moscow’s war in Ukraine winds down.
Le Pen, an outspoken nationalist who has long ties to Russia, also confirmed that if she unseats President Emmanuel Macron in France’s April 24 presidential runoff, she will pull France out of Nato’s military command and dial back French support for the European Union.
Macron, a pro-EU centrist, is facing a harder-than-expected fight to stay in power, in part because the economic impact of the war is hitting poor households the hardest. France’s European partners are worried that a possible Le Pen presidency could undermine Western unity as the U.S. and Europe seek to support Ukraine and end Russia’s ruinous war on its neighbor.
Asked about military aid to Ukraine, Le Pen said she would continue defence and intelligence support. “(But) I’m more reserved about direct arms deliveries. Why? Because ... the line is thin between aid and becoming a co-belligerent,” the far-right leader said, citing concerns about an “escalation of this conflict that could bring a whole number of countries into a military commitment.”
Pakistan military dismisses Khan’s theory
Pakistan's powerful military on Thursday dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan's accusation that the United States had conspired to topple Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years in a parliamentary vote of confidence. Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for 3-1/2 years, accused Washington of backing his ouster because he had visited Moscow against US advice. Khan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv accused of border airstrikes
Ukraine claimed Thursday to have hit Russia's flagship in the Black Sea with missiles, igniting a fire that Moscow said “seriously damaged” the warship as it accused Kyiv of helicopter strikes elsewhere over its territory. The guided missile cruiser Moskva, previously deployed in the Syria conflict, has been leading Moscow's naval effort to pummel Ukraine's southern coasts and interior in the nearly seven-week conflict that has sparked accusations of genocide by US President Joe Biden.
Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk: Russia
Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea after being damaged during the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said late Thursday. "While being towed ... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
Brooklyn subway shooting: Suspect likely to appear before court today
After initial reports of the shooting incident came to light, police said they were looking for a gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest, who they believed had set off a smoke canister on the subway train.
Pfizer’s third Covid shot boosts antibodies in kids 5 to 11
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said a third dose of their Covid vaccine increased antibodies against the omicron strain by 36-fold in a clinical trial in younger school-aged kids. In the trial, 140 kids ages 5 to 11 were given a third shot of a 10 microgram dose of the vaccine about six months after their second dose. The third shot was well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed, the companies said.
