Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / ‘Prigozhin was talented businessman’: Putin 'condoles' Wagner chief's death

‘Prigozhin was talented businessman’: Putin 'condoles' Wagner chief's death

Reuters |
Aug 24, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Putin added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash'

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman on Thursday and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in a plane crash a day earlier.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

Putin added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed, saying the examination would take some time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russian president vladimir putin plane crash wagner group
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP