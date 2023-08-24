News / World News / Ukraine had 'nothing to do' with Wagner chief's plane crash: Zelensky

Ukraine had 'nothing to do' with Wagner chief's plane crash: Zelensky

AFP |
Aug 24, 2023 06:09 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said his country had "nothing to do" with the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, instead implying the Kremlin's responsibility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
"We have nothing to do with this situation, that's for sure. I think everyone knows who this concerns," he told reporters a day after a private jet on which Prigozhin was registered as a passenger crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Thursday, August 24, 2023
