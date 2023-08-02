Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle facing ‘public pushback’ from Hollywood A-listers, their ‘status has waned’

BySumanti Sen
Aug 02, 2023 06:50 AM IST

Royal reporter Kara Kennedy believes that many other significant names are distancing themselves from the Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a “public pushback” from several Hollywood A-listers after the couple made leaking claims. This comes days after it was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, on April 17, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)
Royal reporter Kara Kennedy now believes that many other significant names are distancing themselves from the Sussexes. “A lot of people are pushing back quite publicly against the Sussexes,” Kara told Dan Wootton.

Kara added, “The stuff they said on Oprah doesn’t match up with what they said a few months ago, for example. They rowed back on racism claims and a lot of people thought ‘we need to take a step back on this’.”

Kara also said many people lost interest in their status after they stepped away from royal duties in 2020. “It’s only natural that three years on, that status has waned,” Kara said. “People are starting to take sides and it’s definitely better to take sides with the future King than a couple who are associated with leaks to the press, moaning and a crusade to take on the monarchy.”

‘Harry has over-egged the pudding’

A High Court ruling has allowed the Duke’s claim over allegations that unlawful information was gathered by the publisher of The Sun to go to a trial. Harry accused journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, of targeting him.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, said on GB News that he does not expect Prince Harry to win the legal battle. “Harry has over-egged the pudding. He knows fully well that the Princess, his mother, would invite journalists to lunch and meeting at Kensington Palace, which he attended,” he told Dan Wootton

“It was a working relationship with the media and Diana understood that, and I thought Harry did too,” he added. “He has also accused his brother and father again of making relationships with people in Fleet Street and taking money. He is really going for this. He has to substantiate this and bring the evidence forward."

